The task of this indicator is to remove the market «noise» as much as possible and to show the actual direction of the trend. The indicator line is a dynamic support/resistance level, which can be used to determine not only the opening point of the option but also the approximate expiration term. They are considered one of the determinants of the price direction for all trading assets, including cryptocurrencies. When the price moves above the MA, the trend is considered ascending, respectively, if it is lower, then it is a downtrend. When the market moves sideways, the indicator line goes horizontally.

The signals will be at the classic intersection points «fast» and «slow» SMA. In the figure, there is a starting point of an uptrend and you can open a CALL-option, respectively, for PUT-option the opposite conditions — the red «fast» crosses the blue «slow» from top to bottom. The signal power increases if there is an intersection on several timeframes.