Download vfxAlert
for Windows, Mac OS,
ubuntu

vfxAlert provides a complete set of analytical tools for trading binary options. We have developed a new version that will work on everyone types of operating systems. In one working window of the vfxAlert application, you get all the necessary information for a correct assessment of the market situation.

We recommend downloading the application for convenient work with any broker. If the current version is not supported by your device, you can use the web version and use signals in the browser window.

also read

How to install on Mac

If you want to install vfxAlert on MAC, please follow these instructions https://blog.vfxalert.com/en/t/instructions-for-mac-os

If you want to install vfxAlert on WINDOWS, please follow these instructions https://blog.vfxalert.com/en/t/instructions-for-windows

If you are a novice trader, we recommend you open the Demo account in the free version of the signals to learn technical analysis and statistical principles. Please follow these recommendations.

  • 1. Trade on a demo account.
  • 2. Trade 2 hours per day not more. Trade at the same time every day.
  • 3. Trade long-term signals. (Min. 5 min expiration time)
  • 4. Learn about assets that you are going to trade. Also, learn price moves in different trading sessions.
  • 5. See how trend influence on signals’ profit.
  • 6. See how heatmaps & power influence on signals’ profit.
  • 7. Analyze your trading statistics.

After the month, you will understand the work of the program and be able to create a trading strategy. Then, you can open the Pro account.

Please, remember that signals are not a recommendation for action. Signals are the result of market analysis on a particular 11 algorithm. The trader has to understand how signals are formed and make the right decision basing on the trading strategy.

If you cannot install the application, please, email us at [email protected] or open the signals in the browser window.

If you’ve never been trading before, please read, our tutorials https://vfxalert.com/en/blog/strategies. Here you will find the information about trading and trading strategies. If you want to know about the work of the signal, please read this article https://vfxalert.com/how-it-works. Here you will find all necessary information about the signal structure. If you have another question, please email us at [email protected].