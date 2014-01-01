Analyzed currency pair
Current price when signal was appeared (for adaptive algorithms - open price of current candle)
Since the appearance of the signal (for adaptive algorithms the time since the last update)
Recommended expiration time
Signal generation algorithm
CALL or PUT
Historical winning percent
Shows the statistical winning percentage calculated for the values of the technical indicator on a different timeframe
Analyzed currency pair
Signal generation algorithm
Historical winning percent
CALL or PUT
Shows the statistical winning percentage calculated for the values of the technical indicator on a different timeframe
Recommended expiration time
Since the appearance of the signal (for adaptive algorithms the time since the last update)
Current price when signal was appeared (for adaptive algorithms - open price of current candle)
The vfxAlert software provides a full range of analytical tools online, a convenient interface for working with any broker. In one working window, we show the most necessary data in order to correctly assess the situation on the market. The vfxAlert signals include direct binary signals, online charts, trend indicator, market news. You can use binary options signals online, in a browser window, without downloading the vfxAlert application.
If you want to start making money on binary options, we recommend that you first practice on a demo account with a broker, use the free vfxAlert signals.
Trading binary options involve risk. The success of trading depends on the correct forecast, so, use all possible analytical tools that the vfxAlert offers.
Success in trading binary options depends on the personal trading strategy of the trader. On our blog, you will find many different binary options strategies, tutorial materials for binary options and current economic news.
Visit our blog to learn how to trade binary options with profit.
Create an account and get access to free signals
Open a demo account on a broker’s platform
Use free signals while trading
number of registered users
number
of our partners
successful experience
During this time, we improved the quality and accuracy of signals in accordance with market changes. We have written many instructional videos and materials.
During this time, we improved the quality and accuracy of signals in accordance with market changes. We have written many instructional videos and materials.
Signals work on any broker platform
Signals can be received on any device
A team of professional practitioners works on signal accuracy
A simple and intuitive interface that is easy to master even for an absolute beginner
There is a free version that you can test
|Pricing table
|
0
$
Free
|
19.95
$
basic
|
45
$
standart
|
59
$
premium
|
200
$
unlimited
|
Valid
|
Lifelong
|
1 Month
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
Unlimited
|
Signal power
|
1/4
|
No Ads
|
|
Any Broker
|
|
Heatmaps
|
|
Signals filter
|
|
Signals subscriptions
|
|
Extended statistics
|
|Registration
|Buy
|Buy
|Buy
|Buy
You can upgrade, downgrade or cancel your plan at any time.